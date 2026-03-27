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Man wanted for murder since 2024 arrested; previously jailed in Madison Parish on Tangipahoa drug charges
TALLULAH — A man convicted in Tangipahoa Parish and jailed in Madison Parish has been wanted on murder charges since 2024; he was arrested again in Tangipahoa earlier this week.
Adreon White was previously convicted on various drug charges in Tangipahoa Parish and was being housed in a Madison Parish detention facility. However, following a missed court appearance, White has been on the run since September 2024, the Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit said Friday.
Shortly after, a body was found and White was developed as a suspect in a murder investigation. An indictment was then returned, charging White with the murder.
But on Tuesday, authorities apprehended White in Tangipahoa Parish. He was then taken from Tangipahoa to Madison Parish, where he was booked on the murder charges.
He is set to be arraigned on May 5, the AG's office said.
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