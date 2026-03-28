74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball shuts out Kentucky, sets up rubber match
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball collected quality contact against No. 21 Kentucky pitching throughout game two of their series and won the game 7-0. Both William Schmidt and Zac Cowan were solid on the mound to pitch LSU to its first shutout win since March 1 against Dartmouth.
Seth Dardar and Zach Yorke, two of the Tigers portal additions, both reached base multiple times and both players scored two runs. Yorke brought home the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. But the star of the day was Mason Braun.
Braun had four RBIs on a double and three-run home run.
Trending News
LSU finishes their series against Kentucky in a noon start on Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Entergy: Customers will see $2.65 billion in savings, benefits as work continues...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Gun thief says you can do what you want...
-
Man wanted for murder since 2024 arrested; previously jailed in Madison Parish...
-
WATCH: Southern University celebrates Founders' Day with convocation, investiture for Chancellor Pierre
-
'I can't go to jail today:' Hundreds of warrants resolved, lives changed
Sports Video
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
-
Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
-
LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt...