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WATCH: Southern University celebrates Founders' Day with convocation, investiture for Chancellor Pierre

3 hours 21 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 9:54 AM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University is celebrating its Founders' Day on Friday, marking 146 years of the Baton Rouge HBCU with a convocation and an investiture honoring Chancellor John K. Pierre. 

The convocation and investiture were held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. 

The ceremony at the Minidome coincides with Jag-A-Thon, the annual donor campaign calling for the community to invest in the school's student-athletes. This year, the school hopes to raise $250,000 during the in-person and virtual program. 

Learn more about Jag-A-Thon here. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center.

Watch Pierre's investiture and the Founders' Day convocation here: 

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