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Man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge arrested in Texas, deputies say

2 hours 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 9:05 PM March 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BEAUMONT, Tx. - A man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge was arrested in Southwest Texas, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday around 1:40 p.m., deputies received a tip regarding Tyren Scott, 30, from Baton Rouge, who was wanted for murder. Officials believed he was traveling around I-10.

Detectives located Scott's vehicle and took him into custody. The Beaumont Police Department said Scott was in possession of an AR-style pistol.

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