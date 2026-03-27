Man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge arrested in Texas, deputies say

BEAUMONT, Tx. - A man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge was arrested in Southwest Texas, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday around 1:40 p.m., deputies received a tip regarding Tyren Scott, 30, from Baton Rouge, who was wanted for murder. Officials believed he was traveling around I-10.

Detectives located Scott's vehicle and took him into custody. The Beaumont Police Department said Scott was in possession of an AR-style pistol.