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Man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge arrested in Texas, deputies say
BEAUMONT, Tx. - A man wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge was arrested in Southwest Texas, the Chambers County Sheriff's Office said.
On Friday around 1:40 p.m., deputies received a tip regarding Tyren Scott, 30, from Baton Rouge, who was wanted for murder. Officials believed he was traveling around I-10.
Detectives located Scott's vehicle and took him into custody. The Beaumont Police Department said Scott was in possession of an AR-style pistol.
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