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One person in critical condition after shooting on St. Gerard Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on St. Gerard Avenue, officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Officials received the call around 7:30 p.m., with one person taken to the hospital.
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The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.
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