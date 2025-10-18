Gonzales couple arrested for contractor fraud after abandoning a $187,000 project

Angel Lambert (left), William Lambert (right)

ASCENSION - A Gonzales couple was arrested for contractor fraud after abandoning a project that paid them over $180,000.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit began investigating Angel Lambert, 37, and William Lambert III,43, in June after receiving a complaint from a customer of the Lamberts.

Detectives learned that the couple was paid about $187,000 for a residential construction project before abandoning it. The investigation revealed that the pair hired unlicensed subcontractors while lacking a contractor's license themselves.

According to the sheriff's office, the Lamberts created and altered documents with the intent to defraud and presented the falsified documents to detectives.

Angel and William Lambert were charged with residential contractor fraud, forgery, obstruction of justice, and theft over $25,000.