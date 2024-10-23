Gonzales couple arrested, drugs and weapons found in home with residing juveniles

GONZALES- Two people arrested on Monday in Ascension Parish are facing multiple charges.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an illegal use of weapons complaint at 41060 Turo Lane in Gonzales Monday evening.

Upon arrival, 30-year-old Alexis Lopez told authorities that someone was after him and that he had to protect his family. Deputies located a female in the home, later identified as 25-year-old Chelsea Labat. Two juveniles were also inside of the house unharmed.

Deputies inspected two vehicles parked in the driveway, each with multiple bullet holes in the windshields.

Lt. Col. Ward Webb says that after further investigation of the residence, drug paraphernalia was found and a search warrant was performed.

Deputies located large amounts of xanax, steroids, marijuana, methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, a glass bong used for smoking, a large quantity of used and unused syringes, a handgun, and various other drug paraphernalia.

Lopez and Labat were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Lt. Col. Webb says the juveniles were placed with a family member.

Lopez was charged with the following: Illegal use of weapons, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, ten counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, five counts sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of schedule II CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons, and two counts illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17 years of age.

Labat was charged with the following: Illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, and possession of schedule II CDS.

Their bonds have not yet been set.