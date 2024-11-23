68°
Latest Weather Blog
Golden Meadow man dies in car crash on LA Hwy 182
MORGAN CITY — A Golden Meadow man died in a single-vehicle crash while driving on LA Hwy 182 near Progress Lane Friday afternoon.
Russ Theriot, 65, was headed eastbound at around 1 p.m. when his truck traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple poles before turning over.
According to Louisiana State Police, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending News
The crash remains under investigation. Standard toxicology samples were collected from Theriot and are awaiting analysis.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
Pedestrian hit, killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 190 in...
-
Louisiana State Police release video of officer shooting two people during chase
-
Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene
-
Fire officials searching for suspect, person of interest in Big Lots fire
Sports Video
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: DaVekio Ruffin