Golden Meadow man dies in car crash on LA Hwy 182

MORGAN CITY — A Golden Meadow man died in a single-vehicle crash while driving on LA Hwy 182 near Progress Lane Friday afternoon.

Russ Theriot, 65, was headed eastbound at around 1 p.m. when his truck traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and multiple poles before turning over.

According to Louisiana State Police, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Standard toxicology samples were collected from Theriot and are awaiting analysis.