Going to LSU's home opener? Here's how you can get pre-verified to enter Tiger Stadium

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will set up a dozen stations across its campus where fans can verify their vaccination status before entering Tiger Stadium for the home opener against McNeese State. 

On Wednesday, LSU Athletics announced fans can get pre-verified at 12 different locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by confirming their vaccination status or showing proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game's start.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Click here to see the full map

Vaccinated fans can provide one of the following: 1) an original COVID-19 vaccination card; 2) a photo or photocopy of a COVID-19 vaccination card; or 3) verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app.

Unvaccinated guests can provide digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff.

Those who get pre-verified will be given a wristband which will grant them access to their designated gate. 

Those without the vaccine will also be able to get a shot on campus at the PMAC from noon to 6:30 p.m. and get a vaccination card on site.

