Girls' Marsh Madness recap: Zachary, Southern Lab still on top

HAMMOND, La. - Girls' Marsh Madness ended this past weekend in Hammond and multiple local schools took home state titles.

In Division IV Select, Southern Lab held off J.S. Clark to win its third straight state championship. While the Kittens authored the third part of a dynasty, U-High ended a drought. The Cubs held off Madison Prep to win the program's third state title.

Up in Division I Non-Select, Zachary held off Slidell to win its second consecutive title. Senior guard Ava Raymond hit a shot in the final seconds to get the Broncos the win.

In Non-Select Division III, French Settlement won its first title since 1964.

Girls' Marsh Madness Champions (Non-Select):

Division I: Zachary

Division II: Wossman

Division III: French Settlement

Division IV: Merryville

Girls' Marsh Madness Champions (Select):

Division I: John Curtis Christian

Division II: U-High

Division III: Rosepine

Division IV: Southern Lab