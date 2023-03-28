Latest Weather Blog
Get your tickets now, Voodoo Music Festival announces lineup
NEW ORLEANS- Lineup for 2018 Voodoo Music and Arts Experience has been announced.
Musicians such as Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, and Arctic Monkeys will be gracing the stages during this year's music festival.
Voodoo is a music gumbo stirring together music, art, community, cuisine and all of the mystery and adventure that Halloween weekend in New Orleans conjures up, according to the official website.
Voodoo will take place October 26-28 at City Park in New Orleans. Some ticket packages are already on sale now. Click here for tickets.
Grab your Tickets NOW and join us as we celebrate 20 years of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience with performances from Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, ODESZA, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle + more! https://t.co/NuHmAJa8k5 pic.twitter.com/DwEHfPkgWN— Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) June 5, 2018
