GET TO MOVING: Goat yoga!

GET 2 MOVING - Goat Yoga is a new experience that can be enjoyed by so many.

The yoga workout is done outside in a fenced area by a professional coach, where the most adorable furry friends join the fun.

There are so many benefits of sharing your workout session with goats. They offer a calming vibe on top of the zen that yoga already has to offer. Being fully in nature sets a new element for a workout.

Goat yoga offers a clearer mind and an organic space to tune the rest of the world out for a bit.

Goats are known for their friendly characteristics and have no problems getting up close and personal during the workout session.

Not only does Old Rusty Gate Farm offer yoga sessions with their goats, but they also offers a goat milk soap-making class. This is great for field trips and parties, or if you are just interested in how to make this very beneficial soap!

Old Rusty Gate Farm can be found on Facebook for more information on how to book your unique experience.

Classes fill up quickly, so be sure to secure your spot!

