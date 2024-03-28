Get ready: Power outage along Sherwood Forest Boulevard could snag drivers this morning

BATON ROUGE - A power outage along Sherwood Forest Boulevard is threatening to snarl traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

Power was knocked out to nearly 2,000 Entergy customers near the interchange of Interstate 12 and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Entergy estimates the outage will last until 8:30 a.m.

The outage, which started about 5 a.m., covers an area stretching from Old Hammond Highway southward to Longridge Avenue a mile away - including several traffic lights.

Entergy crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outage.



This is a developing story.