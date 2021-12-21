Get information about COVID testing locations here

47°
1 hour 20 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 4:35 PM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - COVID tests are sought-after by many people as the Omicron variant spreads ahead of the holidays.

The Louisiana Department of Health tracks testing sites online here.

Tuesday, Ochsner outlined the holiday schedule for its testing centers.  

Services for both children and adults have no out-of-pocket cost, the hospital system said. 

Ochsner’s main testing and vaccination site is the former Runnels School at 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road in Baton Rouge.  Medical experts perform a COVID-19 PCR test for people 2 and older.  Appointments are not required but preferred by calling (844) 888-2772 or visiting MyOchsner.org. Walk-ins are accommodated as supplies last.

See the schedule for the Runnels location and a location on the west side of the river:

Wednesday, Dec. 22

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

8 a.m.-noon

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

 

Thursday, Dec. 23

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Sunday, Dec. 26

8 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

 

Monday, Dec. 27

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Tuesday, Dec. 28

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Wednesday, Dec. 29

8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

8 a.m.-noon

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine

 

Sunday, Jan. 2

8 a.m.-noon

Former Runnels School

