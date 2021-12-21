Latest Weather Blog
Get information about COVID testing locations here
BATON ROUGE - COVID tests are sought-after by many people as the Omicron variant spreads ahead of the holidays.
The Louisiana Department of Health tracks testing sites online here.
Tuesday, Ochsner outlined the holiday schedule for its testing centers.
Services for both children and adults have no out-of-pocket cost, the hospital system said.
Ochsner’s main testing and vaccination site is the former Runnels School at 17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road in Baton Rouge. Medical experts perform a COVID-19 PCR test for people 2 and older. Appointments are not required but preferred by calling (844) 888-2772 or visiting MyOchsner.org. Walk-ins are accommodated as supplies last.
See the schedule for the Runnels location and a location on the west side of the river:
Wednesday, Dec. 22
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Thursday, Dec. 23
8 a.m.-noon
Iberville Parish Health Unit
24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine
Thursday, Dec. 23
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Sunday, Dec. 26
8 a.m.-noon
Former Runnels School
Monday, Dec. 27
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Tuesday, Dec. 28
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Wednesday, Dec. 29
8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Thursday, Dec. 30
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Former Runnels School
Thursday, Dec. 30
8 a.m.-noon
Iberville Parish Health Unit
24705 Plaza Dr. A, Plaquemine
Sunday, Jan. 2
8 a.m.-noon
Former Runnels School