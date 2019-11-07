70°
Get hyped Tigers! LSU releases Bama game hype video
BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU Tigers are heading down to Tuscaloosa this weekend for the biggest game of the year against No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.
This Saturday at 2:30 P.M. Tiger fans want the team to "Win your battle. Win your match. Impose your will. One on One. Winner take all."
Check it out:
