Get a sneak peek at the floats of the 38th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade

BATON ROUGE - We're just days away from the Wearin' of the Green Parade. Now we're getting a firsthand preview of the floats that are set to roll.

Their themes range from Blarney to the 'Da Bayou, Ireland to Louisiana. There's plenty to see and celebrate.

Comogo has 15 floats that will make an appearance in Saturday's parade. They're decked out with lights, hand-painted and adorned with big beautiful handmade props.

Earl Comeaux, manager of Comogo Floats, says they had to start working on their floats immediately after Mardi Gras, roughly a month ago.

"We had special floats made for the Grand Marshal and Ochsner, so we had to white them out, get them re-painted," Comeaux said. "Those two were all done in about a week. We had all 15 floats completed just in time for the parade this weekend."

You'll see some "Lucky Leprechauns," a giant saxophone, four-leaf clovers and even Dolly Parton! They also specially made a special float for Grand Marshal Tim Mockler, CEO of Mockler Beverage Company, featuring giant Budweiser and Bud Light bottles in front of their float.

Aside from all the glitz and glam of the parade, it also takes a lot of team work to put on the show. That includes keeping the city clean following the big party.

"The Baton Rouge Police Department do an excellent job of keeping it safe, and the people you don't even think about, the DPW. They go out and trim the trees, they clean up all the trash, put the barricades out. Last year they picked up 40 tons of trash. So, we also encourage people to bag their own trash and help keep the city clean," Comeaux said.

The Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls Saturday, March 18th at 10am. WBRZ will be broadcasting live starting at 9:30 a.m.. You can also catch a replay of the festivities on WBRZ+ from noon to 2pm.