87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Rukus Skateboarding

6 hours 45 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 7:10 AM September 13, 2024 in Get 2 Moving
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Skateboarding is a sport that is often overlooked and underestimated, despite growing in popularity and even being included in the 2024 Summer Olympics. You can pick up this sport with just a little bit of practice.

There are numerous physical demands that this activity requires, but it is mentally taxing as well. To learn a certain move on the board takes many tries and fails, but once you finally pull it off, that satisfaction is a huge motivator to continue the sport. 

The skateboarding community is close-knit, as many skaters around the area gather at the Perkins Road Community park where they all work together to learn more and support one another. 

Devin Chriss with Rukus, a local skate shop, says that anyone who wants to learn about the sport and get into the activity is welcome to visit him at the shop so he can help them start their journey. 

Chriss also adds that everyone has had to start at some point, so no one should feel nervous or intimidated because "we've all been there before."

Trending News

To learn more and get information on how to start and what supplies it takes, information is in the link here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days