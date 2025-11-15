65°
Get 2 Moving: Adult tumbling classes at GymFit

Saturday, November 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Angelica Butine

If you’ve ever dreamed of learning to cartwheel, tumble or flip, but thought those days were behind you, one Baton Rouge gym is proving it’s never too late to try.

GymFit is now offering an adult tumbling class every Tuesday, welcoming anyone from beginners to former athletes looking to shake off the rust.

The class focuses on strength, flexibility, balance and proper technique with modifications for all ages and skill levels.

