GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf

BATON ROUGE - If you're a seasoned player or a new player looking to up your game, the benefits of disc golf are sure to keep you coming back for more.

The cardiovascular fitness and strength development and mental well-being brings stress reduction, is enjoyable, and sustainable way to stay healthy.

The repeated throwing actions can help upper body strength, and since you're always motivated to get the next throw in, it hardly seems like exercise at all.

Disc golf isn’t just about throwing the disc. It’s also about the friendship and connections built along the way. The game makes it easy to find a community of people who have the same goals in what they want from the game.

It's also an inexpensive sport that does not require a heavy financial load.

President of the Baton Rouge Disc Golf Association Jamie Thomas says "You come for the flight of the disk, but you end up staying for the people."

If you're interested in checking out this fun, unique and growing sport visit the BRDGA's Facebook here.