Latest Weather Blog
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf
BATON ROUGE - If you're a seasoned player or a new player looking to up your game, the benefits of disc golf are sure to keep you coming back for more.
The cardiovascular fitness and strength development and mental well-being brings stress reduction, is enjoyable, and sustainable way to stay healthy.
The repeated throwing actions can help upper body strength, and since you're always motivated to get the next throw in, it hardly seems like exercise at all.
Disc golf isn’t just about throwing the disc. It’s also about the friendship and connections built along the way. The game makes it easy to find a community of people who have the same goals in what they want from the game.
It's also an inexpensive sport that does not require a heavy financial load.
President of the Baton Rouge Disc Golf Association Jamie Thomas says "You come for the flight of the disk, but you end up staying for the people."
Trending News
If you're interested in checking out this fun, unique and growing sport visit the BRDGA's Facebook here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf
-
Family displaced after early-morning fire off Plank Road