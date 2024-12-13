GET 2 MOVING: Baton Rouge Cheer Academy

BATON ROUGE - As one of the leading cheer academies in the city, BR Cheer Academy is dedicated to providing the best possible cheerleading experience. The academy is fully staffed with experienced coaches who work hard to make sure that the athletes are always improving and developing new skills.

In cheerleading, most of the body is used. This creates more strength, flexibility and endurance for the performers. Depending on the position of the athlete, cheerleading has different physical demands.

The bases need to have strong lower and upper body strength, as well as stability to give a strong foundation for the pyramids and formations. The flyers are typically lighter and more flexible, with good balance and core strength. Back spots should be strong, tall, and have long arms to protect and assist flyers.

Cheerleading can involve many different physical activities like jumping, tumbling and being able to do stunts.

It's vital that cheerleaders remain positive and encouraging to their teammates, as this adds to the wellbeing of their performances. Mentally speaking, this aspect is just as important in the sport. Cheerleaders must be tough and able to work well under pressure while remaining calm.

To get more information on how to become a cheerleader, visit the link to the Baton Rouge Cheer Academy website here.