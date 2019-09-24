70°
Latest Weather Blog
Germany: Volkswagen bosses charged with market manipulation
BERLIN (AP) - German prosecutors say they have charged Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, along with former CEO Martin Winterkorn, with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015.
Prosecutors in Braunschweig said Tuesday that the three men are accused of deliberately having informed markets too late about the costs to the company that would result from the scandal.
That, they said in a statement, meant that they improperly influenced the company's share price.
Winterkorn resigned shortly after the scandal became public.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar