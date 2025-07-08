Generator installer doesn't return yet again, leaves concrete mess behind

NORWOOD - One man spent a chunk of his savings on a home generator only to be scammed out of the money. Ron Prevost contacted 2 On Your Side to warn others about a local business making empty promises.

In early May, Prevost contacted DDC Robillard's Grading Services, LLC, to purchase a home generator. He wrote two checks totaling $12,700 for the product and installation. On May 6 Junius Robillard poured the concrete slab for the generator and that was the last time Prevost saw him.

"He's got to be doing it to other people and they haven't reported it," said Prevost.

Prevost and his wife live just outside of Norwood in East Feliciana Parish. They live in a very rural area and say their electricity isn't always reliable.

"We had the power go out twice last week," he said.

A home generator has been a dream for several years and they had saved up enough to buy one. Prevost says he realized he was in trouble when Robillard didn't return as promised. That's when he found a prior 2 On Your Side story detailing an eerily similar scenario.

Rhonda Willard hired Junius Robillard last year to install a home generator at her Denham Springs home. The concrete was poured for the generator and propane tank and Robillard didn't return. Willard says after the 2 On Your Side story and a call from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office threatening charges, Robillard purchased a generator and delivered it to her home. She had to hire someone else and spend more money to get it hooked up and operational.

Prevost says he's called Robillard at "at least 30" times and his calls have not been returned. The checks were cashed on May 7. Prevost waited 50 days to hire an attorney and send a demand letter and has filed a report with the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office.

DDC Robillard's signs can be found around the parish posted at corners, on telephone poles, and outside the listed business address in Jackson. Robillard did not return calls for comment.

Prevost is looking for a new company to install a home generator. The little work performed by Robillard will have to be removed as the concrete base was not poured thick enough.