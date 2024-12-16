2 On Your Side: Home generator company not answering calls, woman left with mess

BATON ROUGE - All Rhonda Willard wanted was to keep her lights on during a storm. It's why she went shopping for a home generator in late September. After receiving multiple quotes Willard went with DDC Robillard's in Jackson, La. A friend had given her a solid recommendation.

"I ultimately went with Junius Robillard," she said.

The company quoted her $15,700 for the job and Willard wrote two checks up front for $11,200. The rest of the money would be given once the job was completed. Two concrete slabs were poured in her yard in early October for the propane tank and the generator. Weeks have gone by and she hasn't heard from Robillard.

"I called him and left several messages and he just refused to call me back," she said.

Monday morning, WBRZ tried calling the number for Robillard but it went to voicemail. The call was not returned.

Willard called 2 On Your Side for help after she tried all she could to get in touch with Robillard. The contractor page for the company on Google says the business is permanently closed.

"I'm feeling pretty upset the fact that I spent $11,000 for concrete and got my yard torn up," said Willard.

If she doesn't hear back, Willard says she is considering seeking legal action.