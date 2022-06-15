94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garbage truck worker taken to hospital after being hit by car

2 hours 18 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 15 2022 Jun 15, 2022 June 15, 2022 3:00 PM June 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - A garbage truck worker was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car while on the job. 

Trending News

Deputies did not release the extent of the worker's injuries, but said they walked into oncoming traffic along Peairs Road in Zachary. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days