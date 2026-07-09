Garbage company seeks maintenance technicians; hiring fair set for next week

BATON ROUGE — A waste and recycling company is seeking maintenance technicians and will hold a hiring fair next week.

Waste Pro's Baton Rouge Divisional Office will take applications and conduct interviews at its North Flannery Road location next Wednesday.

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are required to bring a resume and drivers license. A commercial driver's license is preferred but not required. The company says it is authorized by the state of Florida to issue commercial licenses.

The event will be held at 1774 N. Flannery Road.