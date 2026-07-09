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Garbage company seeks maintenance technicians; hiring fair set for next week
BATON ROUGE — A waste and recycling company is seeking maintenance technicians and will hold a hiring fair next week.
Waste Pro's Baton Rouge Divisional Office will take applications and conduct interviews at its North Flannery Road location next Wednesday.
Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are required to bring a resume and drivers license. A commercial driver's license is preferred but not required. The company says it is authorized by the state of Florida to issue commercial licenses.
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The event will be held at 1774 N. Flannery Road.
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