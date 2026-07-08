Addis Police: Cause of death for 7-year-old still under investigation, crime scene was manipulated

ADDIS - Addis Police said Wednesday they were initially told that a 7-year-old girl died after a dresser fell on her, but investigators now believe the crime scene was manipulated.

Paris Williams was found unresponsive but breathing on July 1. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Paris had sustained multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

Picture of Paris Williams

Addis Police say her mother Breyonne Dorsey, Christopher Butler and a 12-year-old boy were in the home where Williams was injured.

Both adults have been booked for second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery charges in the girl's death. Dorsey faces an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Dorsey, 30, and Butler, 33, were in a domestic altercation that evening and a 911 call was made around 7 p.m. in the area, according to officials. The caller told dispatchers the call had been made in accident, but dispatchers heard what sounded like a fight happening in the background. Officers went to the area but could not find who made the phone call.

Two hours later, officers were called back to the scene for reports of an unresponsive child.

A heavily redacted police report says there had been a fight inside the home and witnesses told police a dresser was knocked over and landed on the girl. She was unresponsive but breathing. First responders performed CPR on the child before she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The report also says officers went into the home after the fight and found shattered glass on the floor. Dorsey had injuries to her face and a large cut on an eyelid, according to police.

In a Wednesday press conference, officers said they did not believe that the dresser caused the girl's death.

Court documents show Dorsey was arrested in 2021 for bringing drugs into a state facility. The following year, she pleaded guilty to reduced charges, was sentenced to three years of probation and agreed to have no contact with Butler.

Funeral arrangements for Paris were announced on Monday. There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. on July 10 at Roscoe Mortuary on Meriam Street in Plaquemine. The following day, her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church and she will be buried in Little Zion Cemetery.

The night before the visitation, there will be a benefit lunch for Paris. It will take place on July 9 at W.L. McNell Center in Plaquemine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plates are $15.