Garbage collection issues continue, even for champion runner Julia Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - It's been about three weeks since the City-Parish and Republic Services laid out a plan for improving its garbage pick-up services.

Calls, comments, and emails about missed garbage collection continue to come to 2 On Your Side. As WBRZ and the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish wait for an update from the company and City-Parish, one resident is sharing her frustrations.

You might know Julia Hawkins for her champion running skills, but the 103-year-old contacted 2 On Your Side after she's been having issues with her garbage collection.

"I've been hearing that they've been getting lots of calls from people just like us," said Hawkins. "One time we had a lot of crabs or shrimp or something, and oh it was smelling awful and that's when it's important."

Twice a week, Hawkins moves her garbage can to the curb at the home she's lived in for decades. Since Mother's Day, she recalls an issue with her collection and says her collection days are often missed.

"And we've called in even five or six times," she said.

Hawkins says her garbage is frequently missed. It's why she often walks the can to the end of her street where she says it has a better chance of being picked up. While 2 On Your Side was at her home Tuesday, the trash was collected.

Hawkins, who says she pays her bill, expects her garbage to be collected twice a week. When she places her disposed goods at the curb Friday, she hopes she's not left waiting for the garbage truck.

The City-Parish says we can expect an update on Republic Services' performance during the week of July 22.