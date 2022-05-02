Garbage bill adds new charge, unbeknownst to customer

GEISMAR - A woman says her garbage collection service pulled a fast one on her, and she's concerned that if it happened to her that it might have happened to others.

Megan Sutton moved to Lakes at Dutchtown in Geismar in 2014. She signed up for garbage collection with Waste Pro and didn't think anything of it until 2019, when her bill started to increase.

"They automatically started charging us for a service that was not authorized by us or any customer for that matter," Sutton said.

Waste Pro started charging for recycling in 2019. The service had previously been lumped into the garbage collection costs. The new charge was labeled as a "residential monthly service - 18-gallon toter RC."

Waste Pro billed Sutton every three months. She says that at first, the new charges weren't anything to be concerned about. They quickly increased and before long she was being charged $195 for what she thought was just garbage collection.

"I've never authorized them to charge me for recycling because I've never recycled," she said.

Waste Pro says recycling was initially a service provided at no charge, but due to inflation, a $9 monthly fee was added to bills starting in 2019. Those prices have steadily increased since then and could increase more as processing and disposal fees change. Waste Pro says the "RC" listed on the bill is standard and refers to recycling. The company says that letters regarding price increases were sent to customers.

"They labeled it as an 18-gallon toter, yet it was recycling, yet you still have to provide your own container for it," she said.

Sutton, who has all of her Waste Pro bills on file, says she never received a letter notifying her of the separate charge for recycling. The whole ordeal has caused her to change providers.