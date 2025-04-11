Garage catches fire after Friday morning arson, firefighters rescue dog from building

BATON ROUGE - Arson was ruled to be the cause of the fire at a garage Friday morning after firefighters had to rescue a puppy from the flames.

The fire happened in the 2800 block of Weller Avenue Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no one was injured and that a puppy was rescued from the building during extinguishing efforts.

Firefighters said they learned that one person was living inside of the business. The building's owner did not have the proper permits for someone to be living there, but it was not clear if the business owner knew someone was residing there.

Anyone with information about the arson is encouraged to contact fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.