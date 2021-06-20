Fuzzy's Taco Shop announces closure after 10 years of business

Photo: Fuzzy's Taco Shop via Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A popular taco spot near LSU announced they are closing their doors for good after being in business for 10 years.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Lee Drive made the brief announcement on their Facebook page. No reasoning was given to the sudden closure.

"We would like to thank all the Fuzzy’s fans and family we have met and served over the years, it’s a true blessing to be apart a such a wonderful community. After 10 years in Baton Rouge we are closing. Sincerely, thank you, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Baton Rouge."

An employee added in the comments that Friday, June 18 was their last official day of business.