Funeral set for man killed by Dallas police officer

DALLAS (AP) - A funeral is scheduled Thursday for a man killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own.

The service for 26-year-old Botham Jean will start at noon at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. The funeral will also be streamed live. Jean was fatally shot last week by off-duty officer Amber Guyger. Court documents say Guyger thought she had encountered a burglar.

She has been charged with manslaughter. Family and friends described Jean as a devout Christian and a caring individual. His mother, Allison Jean, recalled her son's commitment to his faith at a prayer vigil last weekend. Jean says her son "did everything with passion" and was a meticulous person.