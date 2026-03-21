80°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral set for former deputy who died after car crash on Angola prison grounds
NEW ROADS — A funeral was set for a former Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who died in a car crash on Angola grounds on Wednesday.
Tyler Grezaffi, 27, was involved in a car crash where her vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch full of water at Angola around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, sources told WBRZ. Grezaffi was employed as a Master Sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at the time of her death.
Trending News
The service will take place Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at New Life Worship Center in New Roads.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans personal injury attorneys convicted of fraud in staged crash scheme
-
2026 Amite Oyster Festival kicks off Friday afternoon
-
BREC Commission Chair addresses proposed park closures
-
TSA officers are quitting as a funding standoff forces them to staff...
-
Man arrested after search warrant led to drug bust in Hammond
Sports Video
-
Costly loss: LSU baseball falls to Oklahoma
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance