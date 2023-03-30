Funeral arrangements for fallen sheriff's deputy announced

BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed during Sunday's ambush shooting on Airline Highway.

45-year-old Deputy Brad Garafola was shot outside of the B-Quik convenience store as he was working extra duty after his shift on Sunday. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

According to the Facebook post from EBRSO, a visitation will be held at noon on Saturday, July 23 at Istrouma Baptist Church, located at 10500 Sam Rushing Drive in Baton Rouge. A service is to follow at 2 p.m.

A procession from the church to Greenoaks Funeral Home will follow the service. There will be no public graveside service.

The Garafola family has requested that any flower arrangements be sent to the church on Saturday as the church will not be open prior to receive them.

A multi-agency memorial service is being planned for next week.

Funeral services for BRPD's Officer Matthew Gerald will be held on Friday. BRPD Officer Montrell Jackson will be buried on Monday. Click here for more details about those two officers funeral arrangements.