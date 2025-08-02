Fundraiser held for injured BRPD officer held Saturday at Goodwood Hardware

BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser was held for an injured Baton Rouge police officer Saturday at Goodwood Hardware on Jefferson Highway.

Hosts put on a car show, silent auction and live DJ for Caleb Eisworth. Police say Eisworth was intentionally rammed by a truck while on duty in June. As a result, the officer lost both legs; Gad Black was charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

A previous benefit raised $19,000 for the Eisworth family.