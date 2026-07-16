91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fund established to help Pointe Coupee Parish residents following flooding

1 hour 16 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 1:15 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

POINTE COUPEE - A fund has been established to assist residents of Pointe Coupee whose homes were damaged by flooding. 

The One Pointe Coupee Fund will provide immediate assistance to residents in need of help to begin restoring their homes. All contributions will go directly to residents in need. 

The fund has been established by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and a partnership between Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter and Hope Ministry of Pointe Coupee. 

People can donate through their website or by check, mailed to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, 100 North Street, Suite 900, Baton Rouge. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days