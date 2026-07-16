Central Police Department searching for person who stole pipe from Central City Steak and Seafood

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department is investigating after a pipe was stolen from Central City Steak and Seafood earlier this week.

According to Central Police, a person driving a black truck and pulling a utility trailer stopped at the steakhouse along Hooper Road around 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday. After stopping, the person can be seen on surveillance footage taking a large piece of metal pipe that belonged to the restaurant.

"Any help is appreciated," police said. "Yes, we've utilized Flock and all other assets available to us before we've come to you for assistance."