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Central Police Department searching for person who stole pipe from Central City Steak and Seafood

3 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 1:49 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department is investigating after a pipe was stolen from Central City Steak and Seafood earlier this week. 

According to Central Police, a person driving a black truck and pulling a utility trailer stopped at the steakhouse along Hooper Road around 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday. After stopping, the person can be seen on surveillance footage taking a large piece of metal pipe that belonged to the restaurant. 

"Any help is appreciated," police said. "Yes, we've utilized Flock and all other assets available to us before we've come to you for assistance."

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