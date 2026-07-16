EPIC Piping sold less than year after announcement of multi-million dollar Livingston investment

LIVINGSTON — Bernhard Capital Partners announced Thursday that it is selling the parent company of EPIC Piping, which just last year announced plans for a multi-million dollar expansion in Livingston Parish.

Bernhard, an infrastructure and services-focused private equity firm based in Arizona, is selling EPIC's parent company, United WELD Holdings, to One Equity Partners. The deal, whose financial terms have not yet been disclosed, also includes industrial pipefitting manufacturer BendTec.

Bernhard's sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

"EPIC has been one of our defining investments and an important part of Bernhard's story. Pipe fabrication is deeply rooted in our heritage, giving us a unique understanding of the industry and confidence in the company's long-term potential," Bernhard Partner and Chief Investment Officer Mark Spender said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished and believe EPIC is well positioned for continued success."

In December 2025, EPIC announced a $25 million expansion to its manufacturing in Livingston that, when commercial operations are scheduled to begin in early 2027, is expected to create 212 new jobs.