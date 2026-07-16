Baton Rouge hit-and-run suspect booked after telling police he left scene out of fear

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old who is accused of hitting a woman and then leaving her to die along Plank Road reportedly told officers he drove away because he was scared.

Lamar Robinson had multiple people in his car when he hit 66-year-old Carolyn Evans just after midnight on June 28, Baton Rouge Police documents say. Two of the passengers came to police after the crash and said Robinson had hit someone, stopped for a moment and then drove away.

WBRZ previously reported Evans, who was one of two pedestrians to be hit along the stretch of Plank Road that night, died at the scene.

Robinson was questioned by officers days later and allegedly said he didn't have time to stop before he hit the woman, and left the scene afterward due to fear.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for hit-and-run with serious bodily injury and driving on a suspended license.