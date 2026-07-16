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LDH: Statewide cyclosporas infections nearly double from last week

1 hour 33 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 12:57 PM July 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — In only a week, confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Louisiana have nearly doubled, Louisiana Department of Health data from Thursday shows.

As of Thursday, July 16, there have been 55 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea. No additional hospitalizations have occurred since last week, when LDH reported one person hospitalized with Cyclospora. 

No deaths have occurred from cyclosporiasis.

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WBRZ previously reported that the 2026 statistics from the state health department are up from previous years.

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