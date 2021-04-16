Frustrated, some BR residents who've never needed flood insurance, now watch as their streets flood

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana may be known for its rain, but not every neighborhood in Baton Rouge is prone to flooding.

As of late, however, a series of unrelenting storms have brought high water to some of Baton Rouge's residential areas that have never experienced flooding.

Frustrated residents say they don't have flood insurance because they've never needed it until now, and they add that after reaching out to officials for help, their problems have yet to be resolved.

Drainage issues appear to be the culprit. Clogged drainage systems around the neighborhoods lead to high water that becomes impassable and may even eventually creep into area homes.

Burt Jones, a long-time resident of Green Moss Drive told WBRZ what he would do if his home flooded, "If it does I'm going to get a lawyer and I'm going to sue somebody. Because I don't have flood insurance either, I've never needed it."

He pointed to the high water on his street and said, "You see the van down there...I can't pull out, I can't go to work, I'm missing out on a day's wages."

Due to severe weather in the region, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency declaration, Thursday.

Governor Edwards' decision was made in conjunction with an advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS), which said there is the potential for flash flooding through Friday across much of south Louisiana. The NWS added that wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible along with the potential for large hail.

Much of the state has already dealt with dangerous weather lines for the past several days.

Governor Edwards said, “We have dealt with round after round of severe weather the past several days and expect additional severe weather through the end of the week."

He continued, "GOHSEP has already started assisting our local partners with critical items to deal with this threat and those requests could potentially increase until this weather pattern ends. We continue to urge everyone to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts.”

Meanwhile, residents of Green Moss Drive and other areas where high water has recently become a problem, are hoping the remainder of this week's storms pass quickly.

The Department of Public Works says it is investigating the flooding/drainage issues on Green Moss Drive and encourages residents to steer clear of driving along those streets in the meantime.