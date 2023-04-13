Frustrated condo tenants bump heads with manager over property's costly pothole problem

BATON ROUGE - The parking lot at Concord Condominiums is covered in pot holes, and in some areas, the original concrete is exposed.

Cars have to be very careful driving around the holes to make sure they don't damage their cars.

"This place has become a mess. The parking lot is ridiculous," said Jaqueline Givens, a tenant.

Even owners, like Betty Roberts, agree.

"It wasn't this bad until now," she said.

The two women tell WBRZ the parking lot has only gotten worse in the past two years. Givens even had to pay over $1,200 to repair damage she says was caused by the concrete.

"The parking lot is in bad shape, and we have been working on that for months. Actually, we have been working on that for two years," said Ted Baldwin, the office manager.

Baldwin tells us the main reason the parking lot is in such bad shape is because constant flooding has deteriorated it. The reason why it can't be fixed is money.

"The price has more than doubled for parking lot repairs. What we used to be able to get for $60,000 is now being quoted at $130,000," Baldwin said.

But that reasoning does not sit well with Givens.

"We, as well as owners, just want to know where the money is. There is too much money coming into Concord to say that they can't fix the parking lot," Givens said.

Recently, people who live in the complex got an email saying they are getting the money to fix the parking lot. But it will cost owners an extra $40 a month for two years staring May 1.

But some say they've heard these same promises before.

Newsletters from 2021 show the complex has been saying the parking lot would be fixed. And another one in November 2022 says the parking lot would be repaired in a matter of weeks "as weather, man power, and logistics allow."

Still, the road is covered in potholes. Despite the new fee to fix the parking lot, Baldwin was unable to give us a solid date on when repairs could begin.

"That is a no-win situation question for me. Because if I say we can start Monday and it rains solid, the contractor can't come when it's raining and then maybe he can come Tuesday. But by then, Monday has already been given out as a date and the vultures will be circling over that. You know what I'm saying?" Baldwin said.

We interviewed Baldwin on the complex's property. After that, we then tried to interview tenants and owners. But just moments after finishing his own interview, Baldwin told us we could not keep shooting there because it was private property, despite Betty Roberts owning one of the condos.

Recently, Baldwin told us there would be repairs in the coming weeks. But Givens and Roberts say they will only believe that when they see it.