50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friends create lifelong bond strengthened by tailgate tradition

5 years 3 months 6 days ago Saturday, September 09 2017 Sep 9, 2017 September 09, 2017 10:33 PM September 09, 2017 in News
By: Taylor Evans

BATON ROUGE - If you're ever at a tailgate, you've probably seen Thomas Lamont and Paul Felker.

Their friendship spans about 50 years when the two first became close in grade school. 

"We've been buddies since 8th grade," Felker said. "There's a bunch of us that went to high school together." 

Since those days back in Covington, Louisiana, Lamont and Pelker keep their friendship alive through LSU football. The two best friends crated a tradition of tailgating at every LSU home game. 

Pelker moved to Houston after Katrina, now he's dealing with Hurricane Harvey, but he says coming home to Death Valley is the "best medicine there is." 
 
"This feels more normal than last weekend when I came in for the game that was supposed to be in Houston that got moved to New Orleans," Felker said.

Trending News

The friends say they're in this friendship for the long-haul, all thanks to their love of LSU. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days