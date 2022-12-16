Latest Weather Blog
Friends create lifelong bond strengthened by tailgate tradition
BATON ROUGE - If you're ever at a tailgate, you've probably seen Thomas Lamont and Paul Felker.
Their friendship spans about 50 years when the two first became close in grade school.
"We've been buddies since 8th grade," Felker said. "There's a bunch of us that went to high school together."
Since those days back in Covington, Louisiana, Lamont and Pelker keep their friendship alive through LSU football. The two best friends crated a tradition of tailgating at every LSU home game.
Pelker moved to Houston after Katrina, now he's dealing with Hurricane Harvey, but he says coming home to Death Valley is the "best medicine there is."
"This feels more normal than last weekend when I came in for the game that was supposed to be in Houston that got moved to New Orleans," Felker said.
The friends say they're in this friendship for the long-haul, all thanks to their love of LSU.
