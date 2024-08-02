93°
Friday's Health Report: New study shows mental health problems frequently undiagnosed in young people
BATON ROUGE — A new study suggests that mental health problems are being missed or going undiagnosed in young people.
According to the study, about 60% of people between the ages of 10 and 24 who died by suicide between January 2010 and December 2021 had no previously diagnosed mental health condition.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's records included more than 40,000 suicides among young people. Of those, 40% had a documented mental health diagnosis, such as clinical depression, schizophrenia or anxiety disorders.
The data showed that people who were American Indian, Alaska Native or Black were less likely to have a diagnosis compared to white people.
