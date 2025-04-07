Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report: Weight loss meds can help, but nutrition still part of effective pound cutting
BATON ROUGS — New weight loss medications can be beneficial when prescribed for people struggling with obesity. But nutrition is still part of an effective diet plan.
"When you're on these medications, one of the challenges is you don't have an appetite, you don't feel hungry, you don't have your cravings, and that's a good thing. That's what helps people stay on track, but you still have to eat and when you eat, you need to know how to eat healthfully,” dietitian Lillian Craggs said.
Despite not feeling hungry, people should still eat a balanced diet to meet nutritional needs and prevent vitamin deficiency. In some cases, a multivitamin may be suggested.
It is a good idea to stick with three meals a day and limit snacks, especially junk food. Ideally, each meal should have a mix of foods that provide vitamins, minerals, protein, carbs and healthy fats. Whole grains, lean protein, fruits, and vegetables are always good choices.
"If we're looking at, say, some egg whites, maybe some egg whites with some vegetables scrambled into it, or an egg white omelet, that's a really nice form of protein and it's very lean and you're getting some of your vegetables. You can have a little side of some oatmeal - that'll give you some nice, healthy carbs and some more fiber. What a great way to start the day,” Craggs said.
Trending News
Staying hydrated is also important; it will help prevent constipation. Any concerns should be discussed with a doctor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish teen starts organization providing accessible Narcan to combat overdoses
-
Attorney explains why BRPD officer who blew over the limit after wreck...
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Local author channels grief through her book, 'Blackbird'
-
Monday marks one month from the deadline to get a Real ID...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling