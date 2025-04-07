Monday's Health Report: Weight loss meds can help, but nutrition still part of effective pound cutting

BATON ROUGS — New weight loss medications can be beneficial when prescribed for people struggling with obesity. But nutrition is still part of an effective diet plan.

"When you're on these medications, one of the challenges is you don't have an appetite, you don't feel hungry, you don't have your cravings, and that's a good thing. That's what helps people stay on track, but you still have to eat and when you eat, you need to know how to eat healthfully,” dietitian Lillian Craggs said.

Despite not feeling hungry, people should still eat a balanced diet to meet nutritional needs and prevent vitamin deficiency. In some cases, a multivitamin may be suggested.

It is a good idea to stick with three meals a day and limit snacks, especially junk food. Ideally, each meal should have a mix of foods that provide vitamins, minerals, protein, carbs and healthy fats. Whole grains, lean protein, fruits, and vegetables are always good choices.

"If we're looking at, say, some egg whites, maybe some egg whites with some vegetables scrambled into it, or an egg white omelet, that's a really nice form of protein and it's very lean and you're getting some of your vegetables. You can have a little side of some oatmeal - that'll give you some nice, healthy carbs and some more fiber. What a great way to start the day,” Craggs said.

Staying hydrated is also important; it will help prevent constipation. Any concerns should be discussed with a doctor.