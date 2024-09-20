84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday's Health Report: New COVID-19 vaccines better protection against variants

1 hour 45 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 20 2024 Sep 20, 2024 September 20, 2024 5:31 PM September 20, 2024 in Health
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The FDA approved new COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-2025 season for people aged six months and older. These updated vaccines are designed to better protect against recently circulating variants.

"It appears that this virus is going to continue to change as immunity in the population wanes, either after vaccination or prior infection. New strains of this virus will cause outbreaks at different times of the year," virologist Matthew Binnicker said.
New COVID-19 variants can evade immunity from earlier vaccination or prior infection, meaning vaccinated or previously infected people may still catch the virus. however, their immunity helps protect them from severe illness.

