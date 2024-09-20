Friday's Health Report: New COVID-19 vaccines better protection against variants

BATON ROUGE — The FDA approved new COVID-19 vaccines for the 2024-2025 season for people aged six months and older. These updated vaccines are designed to better protect against recently circulating variants.

"It appears that this virus is going to continue to change as immunity in the population wanes, either after vaccination or prior infection. New strains of this virus will cause outbreaks at different times of the year," virologist Matthew Binnicker said.