Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report: How to help neurodivergent students during the new school year
BATON ROUGE — Back to school can be stressful for any student, but even more so for children with ADHD or dyslexia.
It's time to learn again, but for some, processing new information can be a challenge.
For kids with learning and thinking differences, engaging in academics, engaging in just being in new places can be so stressful."
Psychologist Andrew Kahn with the nonprofit Understood.org says these differences are often misunderstood, because they're not obvious to the observer.
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and dyscalculia — which impairs math comprehension — all affect the brain's ability to process information.
For a lot of teachers and parents, when you're in situations with multiple kids, it's often hard to look below the surface and figure out what's happening with these kids."
Kahn says parents play a pivotal role in helping their student with learning and thinking differences succeed in school.
Trending News
First, empower yourself with reliable information, understand your child's neurological differences and how they impact the student during school.
Then advocate for your child and talk to their teacher and school administrators.
At the start of the school year, formulating a little get to know you letter, here are some strengths of my child, here are things that they struggle with, and very importantly, some strategies that tend to work for them."
