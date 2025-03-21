Friday's Health Report: How spring cleaning can brighten your mood

BATON ROUGE — Spring is officially here with longer days and warmer weather.

It's the perfect time of year to tackle some cleaning, which can declutter more than just your home.

"When we clean, it improves focus because we're often distracted by clutter and dirt in our environments, so once we get to taking care of it, there are fewer distractions around," Psychologist Dr. Dawn Potter said.

Along with clearing our minds, experts say spring cleaning can help give us a sense of control and accomplishment, boosting mental health.

If you don't know where to begin, you can try to break things down into smaller tasks and tackle the easiest item first. Ask for help if you need it and try to avoid putting things off.

"Just getting started is really the best approach, and you may not be feeling like it while it's still gray outside. However, capitalize on those good days, and once you start, you will find that it will be much easier to get through it," Dr. Potter said.

If you do find yourself struggling with everyday tasks like cleaning, doctors recommend reaching out to a mental health professional for help.