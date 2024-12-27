Friday's Health Report: Crafting can improve your mental well-being

BATON ROUGE — As we inch closer to a new year, you may vow to be a better version of yourself in 2025.

If you plan on making a resolution but haven't landed on a perfect one yet, how about choosing one that can also help your brain?

While crafting isn't new, research into the health benefits of this hobby is.

"Simply working on arts and crafts could be good for your mental well-being,” neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta says this movement - which includes crafts like knitting, painting, drawing and pottery - can bring you peace.

"Crafting can lower the stress hormone cortisol. A recent study found a positive relationship between crafting and people's self-reported happiness, satisfaction and overall sense of well-being,” Dr. Gupta said.

The National Endowment for the Arts agency says arts education can help youth better cope with feelings bounce back from adversity and develop tolerance and compassion for others.

For older adults, the agency says participating in art has been linked to positive health outcomes.

So, if you're looking to start a new hobby in the new year, experts say to tune into your creative side.

"Think back to what interested you as a kid and lean into that. Try new things with a positive open mind and do be patient with yourself. You don't have to be great at this or even good at this to get the benefits," Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta says a new creative hobby can also help with another critical part of health, social connection.

"It's even better if you can do this as part of a group or a community of crafters in real life or even online," he said.