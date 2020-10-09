78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday's health report

21 hours 55 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 08 2020 Oct 8, 2020 October 08, 2020 11:19 PM October 08, 2020 in Health
By: WBRZ Staff

Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days