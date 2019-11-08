46°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voting in Louisiana runoff election ending Saturday
-
Beat Bama Dance Marathon
-
Behind the hype: LSU senior tasked with creating weekly pump up videos
-
Livingston Superintendent makes a fast exit, doesn't address elephant in the room
-
School's challenge to take down Bama flag brings in $4K in donations